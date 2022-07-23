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Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 61a
Chapter 11, Problem 61a

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. a. CCl4

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Identify the central atom in the molecule. For CCl4, the central atom is carbon (C).
Determine the number of valence electrons for the central atom. Carbon has 4 valence electrons.
Count the number of atoms bonded to the central atom. In CCl4, carbon is bonded to four chlorine atoms.
Determine the hybridization of the central atom. Since carbon forms four sigma bonds with chlorine, it undergoes sp^3 hybridization.
Sketch the molecule: Draw the carbon atom in the center with four sp^3 hybrid orbitals extending outwards. Each sp^3 hybrid orbital overlaps with a p orbital from a chlorine atom to form a sigma (σ) bond. Label each bond as a σ bond between C(sp^3) and Cl(p).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of a molecule. In the case of CCl4 (carbon tetrachloride), the carbon atom undergoes sp3 hybridization, resulting in four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals that arrange themselves in a tetrahedral geometry to minimize electron pair repulsion.
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Bonding and Overlapping Orbitals

Bonding in molecules occurs through the overlap of atomic orbitals, which allows for the sharing of electrons between atoms. In CCl4, each sp3 hybrid orbital of carbon overlaps with the p orbitals of chlorine atoms, forming four sigma (σ) bonds. This overlap is crucial for the stability and geometry of the molecule.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. For CCl4, the tetrahedral geometry arises from the sp3 hybridization of carbon, where the four chlorine atoms are positioned at the corners of a tetrahedron around the central carbon atom. This geometry is essential for understanding the molecule's physical and chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.

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Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. d. I3–

Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2

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Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. c. OF2

Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

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Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. b. NH3