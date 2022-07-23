Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Chapter 11, Problem 32

A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal planar geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom?

Hey everyone in this example, we need to consider the generic molecule with the formula A X five. We need to identify the total number of electron groups on our central atom, given that our molecular geometry is square pyramid real. So we want to recall them when we have square pure remedial geometry that's going to correspond to our molecular geometry of A. Which represents our central atom, X five representing the five bonds attached to our central atom. E. One Where E one represents our single lone pair. So we have one lone pair in our molecule. And we would therefore say that as a whole we have the five bonds plus the one lone pair, Which gives us a total of six electron groups on our central atom. And so this would be our final answer for the amount of electron groups on our central atom which would correspond to choice be in our multiple choice. So this is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
