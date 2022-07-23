Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VSEPR Theory Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes and bond angles.

Molecular Geometry vs. Electron Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, while electron geometry considers the spatial arrangement of all electron pairs, including lone pairs. The presence of lone pairs can alter the observed molecular geometry, leading to differences between the idealized electron geometry and the actual molecular shape.