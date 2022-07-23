Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 35
Chapter 11, Problem 35

Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes and bond angles.
Molecular Shapes and VSEPR

Molecular Geometry vs. Electron Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, while electron geometry considers the spatial arrangement of all electron pairs, including lone pairs. The presence of lone pairs can alter the observed molecular geometry, leading to differences between the idealized electron geometry and the actual molecular shape.
Electron Geometry

Bond Angle Deviations

Bond angle deviations occur when the actual angles between bonds in a molecule differ from the idealized angles predicted by VSEPR theory. These deviations can arise due to factors such as the presence of lone pairs, differences in electronegativity between atoms, or steric hindrance, which can push bonded atoms closer together or further apart than expected.
Bond Angles
