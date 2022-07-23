Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 36
Chapter 11, Problem 36

Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S

hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the electron and molecular geometry for silicon bromide. We want to also give the bond angle and whether it's expected to deviate from the ideal bond angle. So what we should first do is draw out our molecule. So we would have silicon as our central atom surrounded by four bro mean Adams. So it has four bonds to these bromine atoms. So we should recognize that because our silicon is surrounded by four bromine atoms. We have therefore four electron groups which would correspond to tetra hydro electron geometry. And because we have four bonds on our silicon and zero lone pairs, we would therefore say that we have the hybridization A X four where A represents our central atom, silicon and X four represents the four atoms that it's bonded to, which therefore corresponds to our geometry being tetra. He'd roll. So this is our tetra. He'd rel molecular geometry. And so therefore this would then correspond to our bond angle, Which we should recall for a tetrahedron molecular geometry is equal to 109.5°. And so for the question where we were, we would answer If it's expected to deviate from the ideal bond angle, we would say no. Our silicon tetra bromide will not deviate From 109.5°. And that is due to the fact that we do not have any lone pair repulsion present in our molecule. So our final answers are going to be that we have tetrahedron electron geometry Tetra hydro molecular geometry. The Bond Angle 109.5. And we will not deviate from our bond angle here, due to the fact that we don't have any loan pairs to create deviation in our molecule. So this will correspond to answer choice D and our multiple choice as our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
