VSEPR Theory Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory is essential for determining the geometry of molecules like IBr4-.

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom. For IBr4-, understanding its molecular geometry helps in visualizing how the iodine atom is surrounded by four bromine atoms and the influence of lone pairs on the overall shape.