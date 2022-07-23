Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 39d
Chapter 11, Problem 39d
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
VSEPR Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory is essential for determining the geometry of molecules like IBr4-.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:13
Molecular Shapes and VSEPR
Molecular Geometry
Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom. For IBr4-, understanding its molecular geometry helps in visualizing how the iodine atom is surrounded by four bromine atoms and the influence of lone pairs on the overall shape.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups
Bonding and Lone Pairs
In molecular structures, bonding pairs are the pairs of electrons shared between atoms, while lone pairs are the pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding. The presence of lone pairs can significantly affect the molecular geometry by altering bond angles and overall shape. For IBr4-, the presence of two lone pairs on the iodine atom is crucial for determining its square planar geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Electron Groups, Lone Pairs, and Bonding Groups Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1068
views
Textbook Question
Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.
998
views
Textbook Question
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. IF2-
468
views
Textbook Question
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. b. SCl6
543
views
Textbook Question
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. PF5
456
views
Textbook Question
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IF4+
720
views
5
comments