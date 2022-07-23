Chapter 11, Problem 40b
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. b. SCl6
Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. IF2-
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. PF5
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IF4+
Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and draw each molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. C2H2 (skeletal structure HCCH) b. C2H4 (skeletal structure H2CCH2) c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)