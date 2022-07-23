Chapter 11, Problem 37
Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.
Video transcript
For each molecular geometry, list the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs on the central atom. (c)
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. IF2-
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-