Chapter 11, Problem 41

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and draw each molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. C2H2 (skeletal structure HCCH) b. C2H4 (skeletal structure H2CCH2) c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)

