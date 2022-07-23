Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 47
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 47

Explain why CO2 and CCl4 are both nonpolar even though they contain polar bonds.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that even though carbon di sulfur and silicon tetra fluoride contain polar bonds, they are both non polar molecules. And our goal here is to explain. So first we're gonna draw our Lewis structure. So we're going to add up our balance electrons and the balance electrons is based on the role on the periodic table. So we have carbon which has four, we have sulfur and we have two of them. So that's six times two For a total of 16. So carbon is going to be our central atom and we're going to be bonded to two cell furs and we want to fill the octet. So we're going to double bond. So we've used 2468 valence electrons. And then we're going to use 10, 12, 14, 16. Now let's draw silicon tetra fluoride. So Silicon based on its calm on the periodic table has four valence electrons for ng we have four of them. So that's going to be seven times four, Which equals 28 For a total of 32 valence electrons. So it's going to have silicon in the middle surrounded by four floor rings. And we want to fill our octet. So we've already used 2468 of our valence electrons. So now we're gonna use 12 14 16 18 2022, 24, 26, 28, 30 and 32. Now let's draw our di pole arrows. So we have di pole moments going this way and this way for carbon di sulfide and we have them going this way this way this way and this way for silicon tetrachloride. Now, if we look, we see that there is a line of symmetry in both of these, and that line of symmetry is going to cause these dipole moments to cancel out. So our di pole moments are going to cancel out due to symmetry, and that's going to make them both non polar. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) c. H2O2 (HOOH)

968
views
Textbook Question

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)

1814
views
Textbook Question

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) c. NH2CO2H (H2NCOOH both O atoms attached to C)

1111
views
Textbook Question

CH3F is a polar molecule, even though the tetrahedral geometry often leads to nonpolar molecules. Explain.

4481
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 35 is polar or nonpolar. a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2

736
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar. a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S

1825
views