Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Chapter 11, Problem 98
Indicate which orbitals overlap to form the s bonds in each compound. a. BeBr2 b. HgCl2 c. ICN
Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)
