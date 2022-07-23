Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 97a
Chapter 11, Problem 97a

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5 c. BrCN (no formal charges)

Identify the central atoms in the molecule N_2O_5. In this case, the central atoms are the nitrogen atoms.
Determine the steric number for each central atom. The steric number is the sum of the number of atoms bonded to the central atom and the number of lone pairs on the central atom.
For each nitrogen atom in N_2O_5, count the number of sigma bonds and lone pairs to determine the hybridization. Typically, a steric number of 2 corresponds to sp hybridization, 3 to sp^2, 4 to sp^3, and so on.
Consider the molecular geometry and the types of bonds (single, double, triple) to confirm the hybridization of each nitrogen atom.
Summarize the types of hybrid orbitals used for each nitrogen atom in the molecule based on the determined hybridization.

Verified Solution

3m
Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can describe the bonding in molecules. This concept is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and the types of bonds formed between atoms. Different types of hybridization (such as sp, sp2, and sp3) correspond to different molecular shapes and bond angles.
Hybridization

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the hybridization state. Understanding molecular geometry helps predict the physical and chemical properties of the molecule, including reactivity and polarity.
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which directly influences the hybridization and shape of the molecule.
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.

Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.

Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)

Indicate which orbitals overlap to form the s bonds in each compound. a. BeBr2 b. HgCl2 c. ICN

