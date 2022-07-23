Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can describe the bonding in molecules. This concept is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and the types of bonds formed between atoms. Different types of hybridization (such as sp, sp2, and sp3) correspond to different molecular shapes and bond angles. Recommended video: Guided course 00:51 00:51 Hybridization

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the hybridization state. Understanding molecular geometry helps predict the physical and chemical properties of the molecule, including reactivity and polarity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:33 01:33 Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups