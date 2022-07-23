Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 75a
Chapter 11, Problem 75a

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 4 b. 6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the second-row homonuclear diatomic molecule with 4 valence electrons. This could be a hypothetical molecule like Be2.
Construct the molecular orbital (MO) diagram for the molecule. For second-row diatomic molecules, the order of orbitals is: \( \sigma_{1s} \), \( \sigma^*_{1s} \), \( \sigma_{2s} \), \( \sigma^*_{2s} \), \( \pi_{2p} \), \( \sigma_{2p} \), \( \pi^*_{2p} \), \( \sigma^*_{2p} \).
Fill the molecular orbitals with the 4 valence electrons, starting from the lowest energy orbital. The electrons will fill the \( \sigma_{2s} \) and \( \sigma^*_{2s} \) orbitals.
Calculate the bond order using the formula: \( \text{Bond Order} = \frac{(\text{Number of bonding electrons} - \text{Number of antibonding electrons})}{2} \).
Determine if the molecule is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. A molecule is diamagnetic if all electrons are paired and paramagnetic if there are unpaired electrons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Orbital Theory

Molecular Orbital Theory describes how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons. In this theory, electrons are delocalized over the entire molecule, and the energy levels of these molecular orbitals determine the stability and properties of the molecule. Understanding the energy ordering of these orbitals is crucial for predicting bond order and magnetic properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Molecular Orbital Theory

Bond Order

Bond order is a measure of the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, calculated as the difference between the number of bonding and antibonding electrons divided by two. A higher bond order indicates a stronger bond and greater stability of the molecule. For example, a bond order of 1 corresponds to a single bond, while a bond order of 2 corresponds to a double bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Average Bond Order

Diamagnetism and Paramagnetism

Diamagnetism and paramagnetism are terms used to describe the magnetic properties of substances based on their electron configurations. Diamagnetic substances have all paired electrons and are weakly repelled by a magnetic field, while paramagnetic substances have unpaired electrons and are attracted to a magnetic field. The presence of unpaired electrons in the molecular orbitals determines whether a molecule is diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Li2+ and Li2-. Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?

2616
views
Textbook Question

Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2px atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2px orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented along the bonding axis.)

2059
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2pz atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2pz orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis.) How do these molecular orbitals differ from those obtained from linear combinations of the 2py atomic orbitals? (The 2py orbitals are also oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis, but also perpendicular to the 2pz orbitals.)

817
views
Textbook Question

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? c. 8

504
views
Textbook Question

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic?? b. 6 d. 9

748
views
Textbook Question

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 10

459
views