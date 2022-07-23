Critical Temperature and Pressure

The critical temperature is the highest temperature at which a substance can exist as a liquid, regardless of pressure, while the critical pressure is the minimum pressure required to maintain the liquid state at this temperature. For nitrogen, the critical temperature is 126.2 K and the critical pressure is 2.55 * 10^4 torr. These concepts are vital for determining whether nitrogen can exist as a stable liquid at 1 atm, which is below its critical temperature.