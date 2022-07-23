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Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.13 - Solids & Modern MaterialsProblem 53a
Chapter 13, Problem 53a

Classify each of the following as a component of a silicate ceramic, an oxide ceramic, or a nonoxide ceramic. a. B4C

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Identify the chemical formula given: \( \text{B}_4\text{C} \).
Recognize that \( \text{B}_4\text{C} \) is composed of boron (B) and carbon (C).
Understand that silicate ceramics are primarily composed of silicon (Si) and oxygen (O) along with other elements.
Recognize that oxide ceramics are composed of metal elements combined with oxygen (O).
Conclude that \( \text{B}_4\text{C} \), containing boron and carbon without oxygen, is classified as a nonoxide ceramic.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Silicate Ceramics

Silicate ceramics are materials primarily composed of silicon and oxygen, often combined with other elements. They are characterized by their high melting points, chemical stability, and mechanical strength. Common examples include clay, porcelain, and glass. These materials are widely used in construction, pottery, and electronics due to their durability and thermal resistance.
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Oxide Ceramics

Oxide ceramics are made from metal oxides, such as alumina (Al2O3) and zirconia (ZrO2). They are known for their excellent thermal and chemical stability, making them suitable for high-temperature applications. Oxide ceramics are commonly used in electrical insulators, cutting tools, and biomedical implants due to their hardness and resistance to wear.

Nonoxide Ceramics

Nonoxide ceramics are a diverse group of materials that do not contain oxygen as a primary component. Examples include carbides, nitrides, and borides, such as boron carbide (B4C). These materials often exhibit exceptional hardness, thermal stability, and resistance to wear, making them ideal for applications in armor, cutting tools, and high-performance electronics.
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