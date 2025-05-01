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Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 104
Chapter 15, Problem 104

How old is a rock that contains 83.2% of the amount of uranium-238 it contained when it was formed?

Verified step by step guidance
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insert step 1> Determine the decay constant (\( \lambda \)) for uranium-238 using its half-life. The half-life of uranium-238 is approximately 4.5 billion years. Use the formula \( \lambda = \frac{0.693}{\text{half-life}} \).
insert step 2> Use the decay formula \( N = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \), where \( N \) is the remaining quantity of uranium-238, \( N_0 \) is the initial quantity, \( \lambda \) is the decay constant, and \( t \) is the time elapsed.
insert step 3> Since the rock contains 83.2% of the original uranium-238, set \( N = 0.832 N_0 \). Substitute this into the decay formula to get \( 0.832 N_0 = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \).
insert step 4> Simplify the equation to \( 0.832 = e^{-\lambda t} \).
insert step 5> Solve for \( t \) by taking the natural logarithm of both sides: \( \ln(0.832) = -\lambda t \). Rearrange to find \( t = \frac{\ln(0.832)}{-\lambda} \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay

Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This decay occurs at a predictable rate, characterized by the half-life, which is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the age of a rock based on the remaining quantity of a radioactive isotope.

Half-Life

Half-life is a specific time period in which half of the original amount of a radioactive substance decays into a different element or isotope. For uranium-238, the half-life is approximately 4.5 billion years. By knowing the percentage of uranium-238 remaining in a rock, one can calculate how many half-lives have passed and thus estimate the rock's age.
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Radiometric Dating

Radiometric dating is a technique used to date materials by comparing the abundance of a radioactive isotope to its decay products. In the case of uranium-238, scientists measure the ratio of uranium-238 to lead-206, its stable decay product, to determine the age of the rock. This method provides a reliable means of estimating geological time scales and the age of ancient materials.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Anthropologists can estimate the age of a bone or other sample of organic matter by its carbon-14 content. The carbon-14 in a living organism is constant until the organism dies, after which carbon- 14 decays with first-order kinetics and a half-life of 5730 years. Suppose a bone from an ancient human contains 19.5% of the C-14 found in living organisms. How old is the bone?

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Textbook Question

Consider the gas-phase reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g) The reaction was experimentally determined to be first order in H2 and first order in I2. Consider the proposed mechanisms. Proposed mechanism I: H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g) Single step Proposed mechanism II: I2(g) Δk1k-12 I(g) Fast H2( g) + 2 I( g) → k22 HI( g) Slow b. What kind of experimental evidence might lead you to favor mechanism II over mechanism I?

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Textbook Question

Consider the two reactions:

O + N2 → NO + N Ea = 315 kJ/mol

Cl + H2 → HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ/mol

a. Why is the activation barrier for the first reaction so much higher than that for the second?

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Textbook Question

Consider the two reactions:

O + N2 → NO + N Ea = 315 kJ/mol

Cl + H2 → HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ/mol

b. The frequency factors for these two reactions are very close to each other in value. Assuming that they are the same, calculate the ratio of the reaction rate constants for these two reactions at 25 °C.

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