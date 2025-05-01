a. What is the half-life for the first-order decomposition of SO2Cl2 with a rate constant of 1.42 x 10^-4 s^-1? b. How long will it take for the concentration of SO2Cl2 to decrease to 25% of its initial concentration? c. If the initial concentration of SO2Cl2 is 1.00 M, how long will it take for the concentration to decrease to 0.78 M? d. If the initial concentration of SO2Cl2 is 0.150 M, what is the concentration of SO2Cl2 after 2.00 x 10^2 s? After 5.00 x 10^2 s?