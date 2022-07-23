The reaction A¡products was monitored as a function of time. The results are shown here. Time (s) [A] (M) 0 1.000 25 0.914 50 0.829 75 0.744 100 0.659 125 0.573 150 0.488 175 0.403 200 0.318 Determine the order of the reaction and the value of the rate constant. What is the rate of reaction when [A] = 0.10 M?
The tabulated data show the concentration of AB versus time for this reaction: AB( g)¡A( g) + B( g) Time (s) [AB] (M) 0 0.950 50 0.459 100 0.302 150 0.225 200 0.180 250 0.149 300 0.128 350 0.112 400 0.0994 450 0.0894 500 0.0812 Determine the order of the reaction and the value of the rate constant. Predict the concentration of AB at 25 s.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Reaction Order
Rate Constant (k)
Integrated Rate Laws
Indicate the order of reaction consistent with each observation.
a. The half-life of the reaction gets shorter as the initial concentration is increased.
b. A plot of the natural log of the concentration of the reactant versus time yields a straight line.
This reaction was monitored as a function of time: A → B + C A plot of ln[A] versus time yields a straight line with slope -0.0045/s. a. What is the value of the rate constant (k) for this reaction at this temperature?
Indicate the order of reaction consistent with each observation c. The half-life of the reaction gets longer as the initial concentration is increased.
The tabulated data were collected for this reaction: CH3Cl(g) + 3 Cl2(g) → CCl4( g) + 3 HCl(g)
Write an expression for the reaction rate law and calculate the value of the rate constant, k. What is the overall order of the reaction?