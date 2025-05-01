The tabulated data were collected for this reaction at 500 °C: CH3CN(g) → CH3NC( g) a. Determine the order of the reaction and the value of the rate constant at this temperature.
How long will it take for 90% of the CH3CN to convert to CH3NC at 500 °C given the tabulated data: Time (h) [CH3CN] (M) 0.0 1.000, 5.0 0.794, 10.0 0.631, 15.0 0.501, 20.0 0.398, 25.0 0.316?
Key Concepts
Reaction Kinetics
First-Order Reactions
Half-Life of Reactions
Suppose that the reaction A¡products is exothermic and has an activation barrier of 75 kJ/mol. Sketch an energy diagram showing the energy of the reaction as a function of the progress of the reaction. Draw a second energy curve showing the effect of a catalyst.
The activation barrier for the hydrolysis of sucrose into glucose and fructose is 108 kJ/mol. If an enzyme increases the rate of the hydrolysis reaction by a factor of 1 million, how much lower must the activation barrier be when sucrose is in the active site of the enzyme? (Assume that the frequency factors for the catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions are identical and a temperature of 25 °C.)
The tabulated data were collected for this reaction at a certain temperature: X2Y → 2 X + Y c. What is the concentration of X after 10.0 hours?