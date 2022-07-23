Mole Fraction

Mole fraction is a way of expressing the concentration of a component in a mixture, defined as the number of moles of that component divided by the total number of moles of all components in the mixture. It is a dimensionless quantity that ranges from 0 to 1. In this context, calculating the mole fraction of COCl2 at equilibrium requires determining the total moles of gas present and the moles of COCl2 formed.