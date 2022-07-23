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Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 63b
Chapter 18, Problem 63b

Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?

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1
Determine the nature of the titration: KOH is a strong base, and CH_3NH_2 is a weak base. HI is a strong acid.
For the KOH titration: At the equivalence point, KOH will be completely neutralized by HI, forming water and K^+ ions. Since K^+ is a neutral ion, the solution will be neutral at the equivalence point.
For the CH_3NH_2 titration: At the equivalence point, CH_3NH_2 will be completely neutralized by HI, forming CH_3NH_3^+ ions. CH_3NH_3^+ is a weak acid, which will make the solution acidic at the equivalence point.
Conclude that the pH at the equivalence point for the KOH titration is neutral, while for the CH_3NH_2 titration, it is acidic.
Remember that the nature of the ions formed at the equivalence point determines the pH: neutral ions result in a neutral pH, while acidic or basic ions result in an acidic or basic pH, respectively.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Titration and Equivalence Point

Titration is a quantitative analytical method used to determine the concentration of a solute in a solution. The equivalence point occurs when the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance in the sample. At this point, the reaction between the acid and base is complete, and the pH of the solution can be determined based on the nature of the reactants.
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Equivalence Point in Titration

Acid-Base Properties of Salts

When a strong acid reacts with a weak base, the resulting solution at the equivalence point tends to be acidic due to the formation of a conjugate acid. Conversely, a strong base reacting with a weak acid results in a basic solution at the equivalence point. Understanding the strength of the acids and bases involved is crucial for predicting the pH at the equivalence point.
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pH Scale and Measurement

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 (very acidic) to 14 (very basic), with 7 being neutral. The pH is determined by the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in the solution. At the equivalence point of a titration, the pH can indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral, depending on the nature of the reactants involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?

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Textbook Question

Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. a. What is the volume of added acid at the equivalence point for each titration?

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Textbook Question

Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. d. Sketch each titration curve.

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Textbook Question

Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH.

d. Sketch each titration curve.

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Textbook Question

Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?

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Textbook Question

The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of bases, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong acid.

(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong base and which one to the weak base?

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