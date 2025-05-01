Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: N2O(g) + NO2(g) ⇌ 3 NO(g) a. Show that the reaction is not spontaneous under standard conditions by calculating ΔG°rxn.
H2 reacts with the halogens (X2) according to the reaction: H2(g) + X2(g) → 2 HX(g) where X2 can be Cl2, Br2, or I2. Use the thermodynamic data in Appendix IIB to calculate ΔH°, ΔS°, ΔG°, and Kp for the reaction between hydrogen and each of the three halogens. Which reaction is most spontaneous? Least spontaneous? What is the main factor responsible for the difference in the spontaneity of the three reactions? Does higher temperature make the reactions more spontaneous or less spontaneous?
Key Concepts
Thermodynamic Functions
Equilibrium Constant (Kp)
Effect of Temperature on Spontaneity
Nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant in the atmosphere, can combine with water to form nitric acid. One of the possible reactions is shown here. Calculate ΔG° and Kp for this reaction at 25 °C and comment on the spontaneity of the reaction. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l)→ 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: N2O(g) + NO2(g) ⇌ 3 NO(g) c. Can the reaction be made more spontaneous by an increase or decrease in temperature? If so, what temperature is required to make the reaction spontaneous under standard conditions?
Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. b. water freezing
Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: N2O(g) + NO2(g) ⇌ 3 NO(g) b. If a reaction mixture contains only N2O and NO2 at partial pressures of 1.0 atm each, the reaction will be spontaneous until some NO forms in the mixture. What maximum partial pressure of NO builds up before the reaction ceases to be spontaneous?