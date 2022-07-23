Faraday's Law of Electrolysis

Faraday's Law states that the amount of substance deposited or dissolved during electrolysis is directly proportional to the electric charge passed through the cell. This law allows us to calculate the mass of silver plated onto the cathode by using the formula: mass = (current × time × molar mass) / (n × F), where n is the number of electrons transferred and F is Faraday's constant. This concept is crucial for determining the mass of silver deposited in the given scenario.