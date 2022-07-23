Textbook Question
A metal forms the fluoride MF3. Electrolysis of the molten fluo- ride by a current of 3.86 A for 16.2 minutes deposits 1.25 g of the metal. Calculate the molar mass of the metal.
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A metal forms the fluoride MF3. Electrolysis of the molten fluo- ride by a current of 3.86 A for 16.2 minutes deposits 1.25 g of the metal. Calculate the molar mass of the metal.
A sample of impure tin of mass 0.535 g is dissolved in strong acid to give a solution of Sn2+. The solution is then titrated with a 0.0448 M solution of NO3–, which is reduced to NO(g). The equivalence point is reached upon the addition of 0.0344 L of the NO3– solution. Find the percent by mass of tin in the original sample, assuming that it contains no other reducing agents.
Calculate ∆G°rxn and K for each reaction. a. The reaction of Cr2+(aq) with Cr2O72–(aq) in acid solution to form Cr3+(aq).