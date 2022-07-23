Chapter 2, Problem 107b

Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). What percentage of the carbon atom's volume is occupied by the nucleus? (Assume two significant figures.)

