Chapter 2, Problem 107a

Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). Calculate the volume of the nucleus and the volume of the atom.

