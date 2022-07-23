Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 33
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 33

The mass ratio of sodium to fluorine in sodium fluoride is 1.21:1. A sample of sodium fluoride produces 28.8 g of sodium upon decomposition. How much fluorine (in grams) forms?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being given the following problem and asking to solve for it, cesium iodide has a cesium to iodine mass ratio of 1.4721. When a sample of the cesium iodide is completely decomposed, 27.88 g of cesium is produced. What mass of iodine in grams is produced. So first we want to make note of our cesium iodine ratio And we're gonna use this ratio to calculate for the mass of iodine in this sample. So our massive iodine is 27. g of cesium. Everybody multiplied by that ratio that we have. So for every one g of iodine that we have, we have 1.47 g of cesium. And this is per that ratio given to us in the question stem Our units are going to cancel out our g of season, cancel out. And we will be left with 26.63 g of iodine as our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A hydrogen-filled balloon is ignited and 1.50 g of hydrogen is reacted with 12.0 g of oxygen. How many grams of water vapor form? (Assume that water vapor is the only product.)

2488
views
Textbook Question

An automobile gasoline tank holds 21 kg of gasoline. When the gasoline burns, 84 kg of oxygen is consumed, and carbon dioxide and water are produced. What is the total combined mass of carbon dioxide and water that is produced?

2736
views
Textbook Question

Two samples of carbon tetrachloride are decomposed into their constituent elements. One sample produces 38.9 g of carbon and 448 g of chlorine, and the other sample produces 14.8 g of carbon and 134 g of chlorine. Are these results consistent with the law of definite proportions? Explain your answer.

1278
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Upon decomposition, one sample of magnesium fluoride produces 1.65 kg of magnesium and 2.57 kg of fluorine. A second sample produces 1.32 kg of magnesium. How much fluorine (in grams) does the second sample produce?

3158
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Two different compounds containing osmium and oxygen have the following masses of oxygen per gram of osmium: 0.168 and 0.3369 g. Show that these amounts are consistent with the law of multiple proportions.

1321
views
4
rank
Textbook Question

Palladium forms three different compounds with sulfur. The mass of sulfur per gram of palladium in each compound is listed here. Show that these masses are consistent with the law of multiple proportions. Compound Grams S per Gram Pd A 0.603 B 0.301 C 0.151

908
views
1
comments