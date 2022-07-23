Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 35

Two different compounds containing osmium and oxygen have the following masses of oxygen per gram of osmium: 0.168 and 0.3369 g. Show that these amounts are consistent with the law of multiple proportions.

Hey everyone. This problem tells us that compound a contains . sulfur program of platinum and compound B contains 0.712 sulfur program of platinum. We need to determine if these amounts follow the law of multiple proportions and explain why. So let's start off by talking about what is the law of multiple proportions. It tells us that when two elements combined with each other, in this case we do have two elements, we have sulfur and we have platinum. So when two elements combine with each other to form two or more compounds. And in this case we have two compounds, we have compound A. And compound B. The ratio is a simple whole number between them. So what we want to do is see what the ratio is between compound A. And compound B. So if we take the ratio compound B over compound A. This ratio should give us a simple whole number and this is what the law of multiple proportions tells us. So we have 0. over 0.356. When we do this calculation we get the # two. And this follows the law of multiple proportions. Because the ratio of sulfur per gram of platinum of the two compounds is a whole number. So to is our race our whole number and it does follow the law of multiple proportions. So that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
Two samples of carbon tetrachloride are decomposed into their constituent elements. One sample produces 38.9 g of carbon and 448 g of chlorine, and the other sample produces 14.8 g of carbon and 134 g of chlorine. Are these results consistent with the law of definite proportions? Explain your answer.

The mass ratio of sodium to fluorine in sodium fluoride is 1.21:1. A sample of sodium fluoride produces 28.8 g of sodium upon decomposition. How much fluorine (in grams) forms?

Upon decomposition, one sample of magnesium fluoride produces 1.65 kg of magnesium and 2.57 kg of fluorine. A second sample produces 1.32 kg of magnesium. How much fluorine (in grams) does the second sample produce?

Palladium forms three different compounds with sulfur. The mass of sulfur per gram of palladium in each compound is listed here. Show that these masses are consistent with the law of multiple proportions. Compound Grams S per Gram Pd A 0.603 B 0.301 C 0.151

Sulfur and oxygen form both sulfur dioxide and sulfur trioxide. When samples of these are decomposed, the sulfur dioxide produces 3.49 g oxygen and 3.50 g sulfur, while the sulfur trioxide produces 6.75 g oxygen and 4.50 g sulfur. Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of sulfur for each sample and show that these results are consistent with the law of multiple proportions.

Sulfur and fluorine form several different compounds including sulfur hexafluoride and sulfur tetrafluoride. Decomposition of a sample of sulfur hexafluoride produces 4.45 g of fluorine and 1.25 g of sulfur, while decomposition of a sample of sulfur tetrafluoride produces 4.43 g of fluorine and 1.87 g of sulfur. Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of sulfur for each sample and show that these results are consistent with the law of multiple proportions.

