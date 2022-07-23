Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 84c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 84c

What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? c. 43.9 mol Xe

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone were asked how much does 32.6 mol of Krypton weigh in g. To do this conversion. We're first going to need to obtain the molar mass of krypton. When we look at our periodic table, we find that we have 83.8 g of krypton per one mole of Krypton. So taking our 32.6 mole of Krypton, we're going to use our dimensional analysis and our molar mass tells us that we have 83.8 g of Krypton per one mole of Krypton. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, we end up with a value of 2. times 10 to the 3rd g of Krypton, which is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many moles of aluminum do 3.7 * 1024 aluminum atoms represent?

912
views
Textbook Question

What is the amount, in moles, of each elemental sample? a. 11.8 g Ar

616
views
Textbook Question

What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? a. 2.3 * 10 - 3 mol Sb

397
views
Textbook Question

How many silver atoms are there in 3.78 g of silver?

1027
views
Textbook Question

What is the mass of 4.91 * 1021 platinum atoms?

775
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate the number of atoms in each sample. a. 5.18 g P

1143
views