Which statements are consistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. The volume of an atom is mostly empty space. b. The nucleus of an atom is small compared to the size of the atom. c. Neutral lithium atoms contain more neutrons than protons. d. Neutral lithium atoms contain more protons than electrons.

