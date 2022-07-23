Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 44

Imagine a unit of charge called the zorg. A chemist performs the oil drop experiment and measures the charge of each drop in zorgs. Based on the results shown here, what is the charge of the electron in zorgs (z)? How many electrons are in each drop? Drop # Charge A -4.8 * 10 - 9 z B -9.6 * 10 - 9 z C -6.4 * 10 - 9 z D -12.8 * 10 - 9 z

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told to consider a hypothetical charge called the york. The charge of each drop was measured in york. Using the oil drop experiment, we need to determine the charge of the electron in york and the number of electrons in each drop from the following data gathered. So we have two pieces of information that we need to collect here. And the 1st 1 is the number of electrons. We can determine the number of electrons by dividing each charge by the smallest charge number to get the number one, because one is the smallest number of electrons that we can have. So let's go ahead and identify which one is our smallest charge. When we look at our four pieces of data, we can see that A is our smallest charge. And in order to determine the number of electrons, we're going to divide each one by the smallest charge. So for a We have a charge of negative 2.8 Times 10 to the -8 Y. Which is going to be divided by itself since it's the smallest charge. And this is going to give us one Which is the smallest number of electrons that we can have. So we'll go ahead and do this for each one. For B we have negative 7.0 Times 10 to the -8. Why divided by our smallest charge? And this gives us 2. For C We have negative 1. Times 10 to the -7. Why divided by our smallest charge? This is 4.5. Move this up a little bit. And for D we have -9.8 times 10 To the -8 y divided by our smallest charge. And that gives us 3.5. So here we see that we have um we don't have all whole numbers. The only one that is a whole number is a. So what we need to do is multiply each by the smallest number that we can to get a whole number. Okay. And that number is two. So if we multiply each of our charges by two, this will give us the number of electrons. So We have two electrons for a we have five electrons four B. We have nine electrons for C And we have seven. I like transfer deep. So this is the answer to one part of our question. The number of electrons in each drop. Now the question also asks us to determine the charge of the electron in york. And we can determine the charge of the electron by dividing each of our charges by the number of electrons that we just calculated. So what that looks like is we'll divide our charge by our number of electrons. And this gives us -1. Times 10 to the -8 Y Same thing. We'll do the same thing for each one. So we have negative 7.0 times 10. So the -8. Why divided by our number of electrons for This one? We have negative 1.26 times to the -7 Y, divided by nine electrons. And for our last one we have negative 9.8 Times to the -8 five divided by seven electrons. Okay, so this gives us a charge of negative 1.4 times 10 to the -8, which is the charge of the electron in york. And we also solve for the number of electrons in each drop. So that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
