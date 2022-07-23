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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 31e
Chapter 21, Problem 31e

Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Cr-51 (electron capture)

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Identify the initial nuclide involved in the decay process: Chromium-51 (\(^{51}_{24}\text{Cr}\)).
Understand the type of decay: Electron capture involves an inner orbital electron being captured by the nucleus, which combines with a proton to form a neutron.
Write the general equation for electron capture: \[ ^A_Z\text{X} + ^0_{-1}\text{e}^- \rightarrow ^A_{Z-1}\text{Y} \] where \( ^A_Z\text{X} \) is the parent nuclide and \( ^A_{Z-1}\text{Y} \) is the daughter nuclide.
Apply the electron capture process to Chromium-51: \[ ^{51}_{24}\text{Cr} + ^0_{-1}\text{e}^- \rightarrow ^{51}_{23}\text{V} \] where Vanadium-51 (\(^{51}_{23}\text{V}\)) is the resulting nuclide.
Verify the conservation of mass and atomic numbers: Ensure that the sum of mass numbers (A) and atomic numbers (Z) are equal on both sides of the equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Decay

Nuclear decay refers to the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur through various mechanisms, including alpha decay, beta decay, and electron capture. Understanding the type of decay is crucial for writing accurate nuclear equations, as it determines the products formed and the changes in atomic and mass numbers.
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Electron Capture

Electron capture is a specific type of nuclear decay where an electron from the innermost energy level is captured by the nucleus, leading to the conversion of a proton into a neutron. This process decreases the atomic number of the nuclide by one while keeping the mass number unchanged. It is essential to recognize this mechanism to correctly represent the transformation of the nuclide in the nuclear equation.
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Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations are symbolic representations of nuclear reactions, showing the initial and final nuclides involved. They must balance both atomic numbers and mass numbers to comply with the conservation laws of nuclear reactions. Writing a nuclear equation for electron capture involves identifying the starting nuclide, the captured electron, and the resulting nuclide after the decay process.
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