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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 32e
Chapter 21, Problem 32e

Write a nuclear equation for the indicated decay of each nuclide. e. Pd-103 (electron capture)

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Identify the initial nuclide involved in the decay process. In this case, it is Palladium-103 (Pd-103).
Understand that electron capture involves the nucleus capturing an inner orbital electron, which combines with a proton to form a neutron.
Write the general equation for electron capture: \[ _{Z}^{A}X + _{-1}^{0}e \rightarrow _{Z-1}^{A}Y \] where \( X \) is the original nuclide, \( e \) is the electron, and \( Y \) is the resulting nuclide.
Apply the electron capture process to Pd-103: \[ _{46}^{103}\text{Pd} + _{-1}^{0}e \rightarrow _{45}^{103}\text{Rh} \] where Rh is Rhodium, the resulting nuclide.
Verify the conservation of mass and atomic numbers: The mass number (103) remains the same, and the atomic number decreases by 1 (from 46 to 45), confirming the formation of Rhodium-103.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations represent the transformation of one nuclide into another during radioactive decay processes. They typically show the initial nuclide, the emitted particles, and the resulting nuclide. In the case of electron capture, an electron is absorbed by the nucleus, leading to a change in the atomic number while the mass number remains unchanged.
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Electron Capture

Electron capture is a type of radioactive decay where an inner orbital electron is captured by the nucleus of an atom. This process results in the conversion of a proton into a neutron, effectively decreasing the atomic number of the element. For example, when Palladium-103 undergoes electron capture, it transforms into Silver-103.
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Nuclide Notation

Nuclide notation is a way to represent isotopes of elements, indicating the element's symbol, mass number, and atomic number. The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons, while the atomic number represents the number of protons. Understanding nuclide notation is essential for writing accurate nuclear equations, as it helps identify the specific isotopes involved in decay processes.
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