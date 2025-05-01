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Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 90f
Chapter 22, Problem 90f

Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound.
f.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the compound. Look for specific atoms or groups of atoms that indicate the type of organic compound, such as -OH for alcohols, C=O for ketones, or C=C for alkenes.
Determine the longest carbon chain in the compound, which will help in naming the compound according to IUPAC nomenclature rules.
Identify any substituents or branches attached to the main carbon chain. These could be alkyl groups, halogens, or other functional groups.
Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the main chain, starting from the end nearest to a functional group or substituent, to give the lowest possible numbers to the functional groups.
Combine the information from the previous steps to name the compound, using the appropriate prefix for the number of carbons, the suffix for the functional group, and any necessary locants for substituents.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. For example, the hydroxyl group (-OH) indicates an alcohol, while the carboxyl group (-COOH) signifies a carboxylic acid.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon. They can be classified into alkanes (single bonds), alkenes (at least one double bond), and alkynes (at least one triple bond). Understanding these classifications is essential for identifying the type of hydrocarbon present in a compound.
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Intro To Hydrocarbons

Nomenclature

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. In organic chemistry, the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) naming conventions help in identifying the structure and functional groups of compounds, allowing for clear communication about their identities and properties.
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Rules for Naming Alkanes
Related Practice
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