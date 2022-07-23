Chapter 3, Problem 88c
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. c. 2.128 g Be, 7.557 g S, 15.107 g O
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. a. 1.245 g Ni, 5.381 g I
Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (b)
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. b. 2.677 g Ba, 3.115 g Br
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. methyl butyrate (component of apple taste and smell): C 58.80%, H 9.87%, O 31.33%
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. b. vanillin (responsible for the taste and smell of vanilla): C 63.15%, H 5.30%, O 31.55%