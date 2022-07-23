Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 88b
Chapter 3, Problem 88b

Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (b)

Molecular models of H, N, and C compounds with a color-coded key for elements.

Welcome back everyone in this example. We need to write the ratio of the elements in the given compound shown below. So we should recognize that for each of these compounds, we have 1234 molecules of this compound. So let's write that down. But the prompt is asking us for just one of these compounds and a ratio of the elements that the compound is made of. So we're just going to focus on one and we'll just look at this one here that's circled and we want to refer to the key that were given above. So we can see according to our key that the white colored atoms correspond to our atom hydrogen. The green colored atoms correspond to the element nitrogen and the pink colored atoms correspond to the element carbon. And we can see that according to our circled molecule here, we have a total of and will count the white atoms 1st and five of our white colored atoms corresponding to five atoms of hydrogen counting next hour. Key or according to our key for nitrogen. We have one large green atom which encompasses a hydrogen atom here and that represents our one atom of nitrogen and then last in our key. We have our carbon atom where we can count a total of also just one carbon atom tucked in between all of our atoms here because it's likely the central atom. So one central carbon atom. So we would say based on this information above that. Therefore our ratio over elements is going to be one carbon to five hydrogen to one nitrogen. And we should recognize that each of these molecules are going to all correspond to that same whole number ratio that we came here, came up with here below. So for our final answer, that is going to be this ratio of each of our elements one carbon, five hydrogen for one nitrogen. So this is our final answer. I hope everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
