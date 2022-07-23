Chapter 3, Problem 88b
Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (b)
Video transcript
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). b. CFCl3
How many fluorine atoms are present in 5.85 g of C2F4?
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. a. 1.245 g Ni, 5.381 g I
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. b. 2.677 g Ba, 3.115 g Br
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. c. 2.128 g Be, 7.557 g S, 15.107 g O
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%