Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 113
Chapter 3, Problem 113

A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 25 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that an average vehicle releases 3.8 times 10 to the 5th g of carbon dioxide per month. We need to calculate the mass of carbon that the vehicle emits into the atmosphere each year. So let's start off by writing what's given. We're told we have 3.8 times 10 to the fifth grams of carbon dioxide per month. And we want to go from grams of carbon dioxide per month to mass of carbon per year. Okay, so we're going to be converting between units and using stoke eom a tree in order to solve this problem. So let's go ahead and get started. So we need to go from grams of carbon dioxide, two moles of carbon dioxide And we can do that using our molar mass of carbon dioxide, which tells us that in one mole of CO2, how many grams do we have? Let's go ahead and calculate that first. So our molar mass of carbon dioxide, we have one carbon And one carbon is 12. g. So that gives us a total of 12.01 g. and in CO2 we have two oxygen's which are 16 g each, which gives us a total of 32g. So if we go ahead and add these two For our molar mass of carbon dioxide, we get a total of 44. grams per mole of carbon dioxide. So we can go ahead and say that we have 44 0. g of CO2 and one mole of C. 02. So now we have our moles of C. 02 and we want to go from moles of C moles of carbon. And in order to do that, we need to use our multiple ratio. So in one mole of c. 0 2 we have one more of carbon. So now we're used. Now we're using now we found the element of interest where and moles of carbon. So now we can go from moles of carbon to grams of carbon and we can do that using the mass of carbon. And we said that in one mole of carbon there is 12 point g of carbon. Okay, so let's just take a look at our units here to see what canceled. So far our grams of carbon dioxide cancel. Our moles of carbon dioxide cancel. Are moles of carbon cancel. And so now we have grams of carbon over one month. But we need the mass per year. So the last thing that we need to do is go from month to year and our stock geometry. And so because we have one month in the denominator, we can say There is 12 months in one year. And once we do that, we have our months canceled. So now if you take a look, our units of grams of carbon per year is what's left. Now, we'll plug all of this into our calculator. And once we plug that in, we get 1.2 Times 10 to the 6th grams of carbon her. Yeah. And this is our final answer. This is the mass of carbon that the vehicle emits into the atmosphere each year. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
