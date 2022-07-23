Skip to main content
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl

Determine the molar mass of each element in the compound \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{Cl} \).
Calculate the total molar mass of the compound \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{Cl} \) by adding the molar masses of all the atoms present.
Find the total mass of carbon in the compound by multiplying the molar mass of carbon by the number of carbon atoms in \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{Cl} \).
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon by dividing the total mass of carbon by the total molar mass of the compound and multiplying by 100.
Express the mass percent composition of carbon as a percentage.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in C2H5Cl, the molar mass is determined by adding the masses of 2 carbon (C), 5 hydrogen (H), and 1 chlorine (Cl) atom.
Mass Percent Composition

Mass percent composition is a way to express the concentration of an element in a compound as a percentage of the total mass of the compound. It is calculated using the formula: (mass of the element in the compound / total mass of the compound) × 100%. This concept is essential for understanding the distribution of elements within a compound.
Chemical Formula Interpretation

Interpreting a chemical formula involves understanding the types and quantities of atoms present in a compound. In C2H5Cl, the formula indicates there are 2 carbon atoms, 5 hydrogen atoms, and 1 chlorine atom. This interpretation is crucial for calculating both the molar mass and the mass percent composition of each element in the compound.
