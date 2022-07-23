Textbook Question
A salt crystal has a mass of 0.12 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4 b. C2H6
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O b. NO
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. c. NO2
Most fertilizers consist of nitrogen-containing compounds such as NH3, CO(NH2)2, NH4NO3, and (NH4)2SO4. Plants use the nitrogen content in these compounds for protein synthesis. Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in CO(NH2)2.