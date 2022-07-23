Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 24a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 24a

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. We're being asked to identify the number of atoms for each element in the formula shown below. So let's go ahead and get started. So our first element is magnesium and here we can see that we only have one magnesium. We have a subscript here that isn't shown. And our parentheses around the Cielo three and that to outside of it does not pertain to that magnesium. So let's move on to our next element. We have a chlorine and here it's not written, but we have one chlorine and once we filter it out to include what's outside of the parentheses, we see that that too is going to apply to what's inside. So our one chlorine times two Gives us two chlorine and our last element is oxygen. So we also have three. Oxygen's Multiplied by what's outside of the parentheses is two gives us six. So we have a final answer of one magnesium to chlorine and six oxygen's okay, that is the number of atoms in each element in the formula shown. And that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many bromine atoms are present in 35.2 g of CH2Br2?

913
views
Textbook Question

The elemental mass percent composition of ibuprofen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID]) is 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O. Determine the empirical formula of ibuprofen.

1496
views
Textbook Question

How many atoms are specified by each of these prefixes: mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-?

140
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. CuSO4

1428
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. c. Al(NO3)3

493
views
Textbook Question

Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)

799
views
1
comments