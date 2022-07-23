Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula Interpretation A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. In the formula CuSO4, 'Cu' stands for copper, 'S' for sulfur, and 'O' for oxygen. The subscript '4' indicates that there are four oxygen atoms in the compound, while the absence of subscripts for Cu and S implies there is one of each.

Element Symbols Element symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations used to represent chemical elements. For example, 'Cu' is the symbol for copper, 'S' for sulfur, and 'O' for oxygen. Understanding these symbols is essential for interpreting chemical formulas and identifying the elements present in a compound.