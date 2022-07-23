Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 24b
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 24b

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. CuSO4 d. Mg(HCO3)2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify each element in the chemical formula CuSO4. The formula contains copper (Cu), sulfur (S), and oxygen (O).
Determine the subscript for each element in the formula. Copper (Cu) has no subscript, indicating there is one atom of copper. Sulfur (S) also has no subscript, indicating one atom of sulfur. Oxygen (O) has a subscript of 4, indicating four atoms of oxygen.
Summarize the total number of atoms for each element: one copper atom, one sulfur atom, and four oxygen atoms.
Verify that the formula is neutral and balanced in terms of charge, considering the typical oxidation states of the elements (Cu typically +2, S typically +6, and O typically -2).
Conclude that the formula CuSO4 consists of one copper atom, one sulfur atom, and four oxygen atoms.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula Interpretation

A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. In the formula CuSO4, 'Cu' stands for copper, 'S' for sulfur, and 'O' for oxygen. The subscript '4' indicates that there are four oxygen atoms in the compound, while the absence of subscripts for Cu and S implies there is one of each.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Intepreting the Band of Stability

Element Symbols

Element symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations used to represent chemical elements. For example, 'Cu' is the symbol for copper, 'S' for sulfur, and 'O' for oxygen. Understanding these symbols is essential for interpreting chemical formulas and identifying the elements present in a compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Lewis Dot Symbols

Counting Atoms in Compounds

Counting atoms in a chemical formula involves identifying the number of each type of atom based on the symbols and subscripts. In CuSO4, there is 1 copper atom, 1 sulfur atom, and 4 oxygen atoms. This skill is fundamental in stoichiometry and helps in understanding the composition of substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Atom Structure
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The elemental mass percent composition of ibuprofen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID]) is 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O. Determine the empirical formula of ibuprofen.

1497
views
Textbook Question

How many atoms are specified by each of these prefixes: mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-?

140
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2 d. Mg(HCO3)2

768
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. c. Al(NO3)3

493
views
Textbook Question

Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)

799
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (c)

352
views