Chapter 3, Problem 99
The foul odor of rancid butter is due largely to butyric acid, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion analysis of a 4.30-g sample of butyric acid produces 8.59 g CO2 and 3.52 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of butyric acid.
Video transcript
From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. c. C3H2N, 312.29 g/mol
Combustion analysis of a hydrocarbon produces 33.01 g CO2 and 13.51 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
Combustion analysis of naphthalene, a hydrocarbon used in mothballs, produces 8.80 g CO2 and 1.44 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of naphthalene.
Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion analysis of a 12.01-g sample of tartaric acid—which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen—produces 14.08 g CO2 and 4.32 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of tartaric acid.
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH