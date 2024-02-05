Chapter 3, Problem 109
How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.
Video transcript
Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion analysis of a 12.01-g sample of tartaric acid—which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen—produces 14.08 g CO2 and 4.32 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of tartaric acid.
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH
A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. b. lead(II) phosphate
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. sulfurous acid