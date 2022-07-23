Chapter 3, Problem 111b

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. a. potassium chromate b. lead(II) phosphate

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the chemical formula for lead(II) phosphate. Lead(II) is represented as Pb^{2+} and phosphate is represented as PO_4^{3-}. Balance the charges to determine the correct formula. To balance the charges, you need three Pb^{2+} ions to balance with two PO_4^{3-} ions, resulting in the formula Pb_3(PO_4)_2. View full solution Calculate the molar mass of the compound Pb_3(PO_4)_2 by adding the atomic masses of all atoms in the formula. Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: Pb, P, and O. Determine the mass of each element in one mole of the compound. Multiply the number of each type of atom by its atomic mass. Calculate the mass percent composition of each element by dividing the total mass of each element by the molar mass of the compound and multiplying by 100%.

