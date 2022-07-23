Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds Problem 57c
Chapter 3, Problem 57c

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. KClO3 b. I2O5 c. PbSO4

1
Identify the cation and anion in the compound PbSO_4.
Recognize that Pb is the symbol for lead, which can have multiple oxidation states.
Determine the charge of the sulfate ion (SO_4^{2-}), which is -2.
Since the compound is neutral, the charge of the lead ion must balance the charge of the sulfate ion. Therefore, lead must have a +2 charge.
Name the compound by combining the name of the cation with its oxidation state in Roman numerals and the name of the anion: Lead(II) sulfate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. In the case of PbSO4, lead (Pb) acts as the cation, while the sulfate ion (SO4^2-) serves as the anion. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for correctly naming and identifying these compounds.
Ionic Compounds Naming

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves naming the cation first followed by the anion. For PbSO4, the lead ion is named first, and since it can have multiple oxidation states, its charge must be indicated in parentheses. The sulfate ion retains its name, leading to the full name 'lead(II) sulfate' for this compound.
Ionic Compounds Naming

Oxidation States

Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, which is crucial for naming compounds with transition metals or those that can exhibit multiple charges. In PbSO4, lead can have an oxidation state of +2 or +4; however, since sulfate has a charge of -2, lead must be in the +2 state, resulting in the name 'lead(II) sulfate.'
Oxidation Numbers
