Textbook Question
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. SrCl2 b. SnO2
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. P2S5
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. d. HC2H3O2(aq)
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. XeO3 b. KClO
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. CoSO4
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3