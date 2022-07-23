Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 59c
Chapter 3, Problem 59c

Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3

Identify the number of each type of atom in the molecular formula C6H12O6. This compound contains 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms.
Find the atomic mass of each type of atom from the periodic table. Typically, the atomic mass of Carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 amu, Hydrogen (H) is about 1.008 amu, and Oxygen (O) is around 16.00 amu.
Multiply the atomic mass of each atom by the number of atoms of that element in the molecule. For Carbon: 12.01 amu \(\times\) 6, for Hydrogen: 1.008 amu \(\times\) 12, and for Oxygen: 16.00 amu \(\times\) 6.
Add the total masses of each element together to find the total formula mass of the compound. Sum the products from the previous step.
The result from the previous step gives you the formula mass of C6H12O6 in atomic mass units (amu).

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in glucose (C6H12O6), the molar mass is determined by adding the masses of 6 carbon (C), 12 hydrogen (H), and 6 oxygen (O) atoms.
Molar Mass Concept

Atomic Mass

Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). Each element has a specific atomic mass listed on the periodic table, which is used to calculate the molar mass of compounds. For instance, carbon has an atomic mass of approximately 12.01 amu, hydrogen about 1.01 amu, and oxygen around 16.00 amu.
Atomic Mass

Chemical Formula

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. In the case of glucose (C6H12O6), the formula shows that it contains 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms. Understanding the chemical formula is essential for calculating the formula mass, as it directly informs the quantities of each element involved.
Skeletal Formula
