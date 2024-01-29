Chapter 3, Problem 127
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606 * 10 - 2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
Researchers obtained the following data from experiments to find the molecular formula of benzocaine, a local anesthetic, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen. Complete combustion of a 3.54-g sample of benzocaine with excess O2 forms 8.49 g of CO2 and 2.14 g H2O. Another 2.35-g sample contains 0.199 g of N. The molar mass of benzocaine is 165 g>mol. Find the molar formula of benzocaine.
Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cocaine hydrochloride, C17H22ClNO4, of mass 23.5 mg.
Vanadium forms four different oxides in which the percent by mass of vanadium is, respectively, (a) 76%, (b) 68%, (c) 61%, and (d) 56%. Determine the formula and the name of each oxide.
A phosphorus compound that contains 34.00% phosphorus by mass has the formula X3P2. Identify the element X.
A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What mass of sodium does the sodium nitrite contribute to the sodium content of the bag of beef jerky?
Element A is an atomic element, and element B is a diatomic molecular element. Using circles to represent atoms of A and squares to represent atoms of B, draw molecular-level views of each element.