Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cocaine hydrochloride, C17H22ClNO4, of mass 23.5 mg.
Write the structural formulas of three different compounds that each have the molecular formula C5H12.
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Isomerism
Structural Formula
Alkanes
Vanadium forms four different oxides in which the percent by mass of vanadium is, respectively, (a) 76%, (b) 68%, (c) 61%, and (d) 56%. Determine the formula and the name of each oxide.
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606×10-2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
A phosphorus compound that contains 34.00% phosphorus by mass has the formula X3P2. Identify the element X.
A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What mass of sodium does the sodium nitrite contribute to the sodium content of the bag of beef jerky?
Element A is an atomic element, and element B is a diatomic molecular element. Using circles to represent atoms of A and squares to represent atoms of B, draw molecular-level views of each element.