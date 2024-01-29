Chapter 4, Problem 34d
For each of the reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of the product that forms when 15.39 g of the underlined reactant completely reacts. Assume that there is more than enough of the other reactant. d. 2 Sr(s) + O2(g) → 2 SrO(s)
Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ 1.55 _____ _____
Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:
Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2( g)
What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 3.2-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Na(s) + Br2( g) → 2 NaBr(s) c. 2.5 mol Na, 1 mol Br2
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
a. 1 mol Al, 1 mol O2
b. 4 mol Al, 2.6 mol O2
c. 16 mol Al, 13 mol O2
d. 7.4 mol Al, 6.5 mol O2
Consider the reaction: 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Cl2(g) Each molecular diagram represents an initial mixture of reactants. How many molecules of Cl2 form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?