Chapter 4, Problem 36

Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O 2 ( g) → 2 Al 2 O 3 (s) a. 1 mol Al, 1 mol O 2 b. 4 mol Al, 2.6 mol O 2 c. 16 mol Al, 13 mol O 2 d. 7.4 mol Al, 6.5 mol O 2

