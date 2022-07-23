Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 55
Chapter 4, Problem 55

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid lithium with liquid water.

everyone's here. We're given the reaction of a solid sodium with liquid water were asked to provide the balanced equation. So solid sodium is going to be in a solid and liquid water is going to be a church too. Oh, like when? And this is gonna be a single replacement reaction. Because we have an element by itself. We're at them with water and this will form a hydroxide and hydrogen gas. So since we have study um here, it's gonna form sodium hydroxide. Address plus hydrogen gas. So, on both sides of the reaction, we have a sodium hydrogen, an oxygen over here, we have one sodium, two hydrogen and one oxygen over here, we have one sodium, two plus one for a total of three hydrogen and one oxygen. So let's say we put it to here in front of sodium hydroxide and then we have two plus 24 total of four hydrogen. We have to sodium into oxygen to announce the balances. We're gonna need to put a two in front of sodium over here and then we have to sodium And put it to in front of water. Over here we have four hydrogen into oxygen. Now this equation is balanced. So we're gonna have two solid sodium plus two water and it's going to go to sodium hydroxide plus hydrogen gas. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
