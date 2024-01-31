Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance (typically a hydrocarbon) reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy. For octane (C8H18), the balanced equation for its complete combustion is C8H18 + 12.5 O2 → 8 CO2 + 9 H2O. Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the products and their quantities when octane is burned.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine the mass of products formed from a given mass of reactants. In this case, stoichiometry will help calculate the mass of carbon dioxide produced from burning 1.0 kg of octane by using molar ratios derived from the balanced combustion equation.